ALPHARETTA, Ga. — For the second time in as many months, authorities with the U.S. Postal Service have taped shut the larger of two drive-thru mailboxes at the Old Milton Parkway location.
A check at the facility Monday morning showed the slot for the larger of the two boxes had been taped shut. The other, smaller box was stuffed to the gills. Collection times for the smaller box are 5 p.m. daily and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Workers inside the location said they had no explanation, and phone calls made to the location went unanswered.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Local residents have been scratching their heads in recent weeks over the U.S. Postal Service’s decision to seal off several…
Both boxes had been sealed with tape in November at the start of the heavy holiday mail season. That had some customers complaining about having to park to mail a letter. The facility’s lot has about 50 public parking spaces.
Following inquiries to the district office in Atlanta, the Old Milton Parkway location unsealed one of the boxes in early December. The second box was unsealed a few days later at the height of the holiday crunch when the USPS processes more than 3 billion pieces of First Class mail nationally.
The USPS District Office in Atlanta did not respond to inquiries about the latest mailbox issue in time for deadline.
In the earlier instance in November, the office stated that the collection box was closed to make maintenance and security improvements.
