ROSWELL, Ga. — Positively Roswell, a group focused on improving citizen engagement and the tone in local government, is hosting a casual BBQ-style meet and greet with municipal candidates on Sept. 10. The event will be held at Table & Main and is open to the public.
The event will offer a meet and greet for City Council candidates to connect with residents. All candidates for local office have been invited and will have an opportunity to speak.
BBQ is to be served by local favorite Brian Keegan and drinks are available. Guests are encouraged to park in the city public lots.
