ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars-worth of clothes from the Macy’s on North Point Parkway.
The loss prevention officer said that afternoon, two men entered the store, grabbed several items and left without paying. The items, worth $2,400 total, included several pairs of sweatshirts and sweatpants.
The store has video of the incident.
