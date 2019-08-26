ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a chain of car burglaries that took place Aug. 13 at Village Tavern on Rainwater Drive while the drivers were eating dinner.
The drivers noticed at 9 p.m. that evening that their cars had been damaged. The first, a rental, had a shattered window, but no items were missing.
The second car’s rear trunk window was smashed, and $1,000 worth of tools was missing.
The third car’s rear passenger-side window was broken. Several items were missing, including blank checks, a $3,000 work laptop and a work bag. The driver canceled the checks while talking to police.
A fourth car’s rear driver side window was also broken. The driver’s work bag, work laptop, personal iPad and $2,100 cash was gone.
The restaurant manager gave police a video of the incident. It showed a man enter the cars and later leave toward Haynes Bridge Road.
