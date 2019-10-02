ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman called police Sept. 18 after she realized her jewelry and cash had been stolen by her cleaning service.
The woman said that the items were stolen over the course of two days, Sept. 16 and Sept. 18. The missing items include $3,000 worth of jewelry, $125 and 27 rolls of $1 coins.
The woman called the owner of the cleaning service, who said that another client had a similar issue with the business. The owner was able to recover one roll of coins from an employee.
The owner advised the woman to file an Alpharetta police report because the theft occurred in Alpharetta.
