ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation.
A resident at Ashley Forest Drive called police at 8 a.m. June 8 when they found their roommate dead in the apartment’s bathroom. The deceased woman was identified as 39-year-old Fabiola Thomas.
Neighbors said they last saw Thomas walking to her car in the parking lot between 7-7:30 a.m. that morning.
Police urge any possible witnesses to contact the investigating detective. Anyone who had regular contact with Thomas or interacted with her June 3-8 are also asked to contact detectives.
Anyone with information can call Detective Omar Jones at 770-640-4473 or ojones@roswellgov.com.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.
