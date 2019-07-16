ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested two women for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of items from the Macy’s on North Point Circle July 4.
Loss prevention officers said they saw the women enter the store at 3 p.m. with strollers. The two bought a few items, continued to shop in the store and place items in their strollers before entering the fitting rooms, loss prevention officers said. When the women left the fitting rooms, the bags were larger, and they were holding fewer items.
They did this several times, according to reports.
The two women were stopped when they tried to leave. Police discovered $1,000 worth of unpaid items on them.
The women, identified as 25-year-old Devin Favors and 30-year-old Raeleah Leland, both of Griffin, were arrested for shoplifting more than $300.
