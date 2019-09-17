ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Sept. 4 for shoplifting from the Kohl’s on Crossville Road.
The woman said she had never shoplifted before and had been planning to buy the items. But when she saw that her bank account was overdrawn, the woman said she decided to leave without paying.
The items she allegedly took included $600 worth of children’s clothing and bedding items.
The woman, later identified as 32-year-old Crystal Stallworth of Mobile, Ala., was arrested without incident for felony shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.