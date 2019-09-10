ALPHARETTTA, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Aug. 25 after they stopped her for speeding and driving with an expired license.
Officers had been patrolling near the intersection of Milton Avenue and Teasley Street, when a car passed by at a high rate of speed. Radar clocked the driver traveling at 46 mph in a 25 mph-zone.
While speaking to the driver, police learned that she had an expired California driver’s license but no Georgia driver’s license.
The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Michelle Broyles of Woodstock, was arrested without incident for speeding and driving with an expired license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.