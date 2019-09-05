ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Aug. 23 after she was caught speeding and in possession of marijuana.
Police pulled the woman over she was seen speeding at 85 mph in a 65-mph zone on Haynes Bridge Road shortly after midnight.
When police began talking with the woman, she said she was in trouble because she wasn’t supposed to be driving. Her license was suspended in 2015.
Police also smelled marijuana and found some in her car.
The woman, later identified as 34-year-old Jessika Barnwell of Atlanta, was arrested without incident for speeding, driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
