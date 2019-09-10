ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested four suspects in connection with an Aug. 28 shooting at Roswell Pointe Condominiums at Lake Pointe Circle that left two dead and one hospitalized.
At 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28, police received a call about shots fired in the complex. The caller said he and two other men had been shot, said Roswell police spokesperson Lt. Noah Caplan.
One of the men was declared dead on scene by emergency personnel. Two were transported to the hospital, where a second died from his injuries. The third is alive but injured.
The two victims have been identified as 23-year-old Elijah Weems of McDonough, and 19-year-old Letreyveonn Wise of Sandy Springs.
A preliminary investigation shows that robbery of drugs and drug money played a role in the shooting, Caplan said.
Police said Wise initiated the robbery and was later killed by his accomplices during a struggle.
The area the shooting took place in is not known for drug activity, but drugs were found at the residence of one of the victims, Caplan added.
The four arrested in connection to the shooting are all charged with two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault. They are:
• Jayson Michael Harris, 21, from Norcross
• Paris Terrell Holland, 27, from Roswell
• Alyssa Katherine Locke, 19, from Atlanta
• Ramsey Elisabeth Pack, 19, from Milton
While detectives to continue their investigation, Caplan tried to allay fears some might have of a repeat incident.
“It was not a random act of violence,” he said.
Roswell’s new Chief of Police James Conroy said the investigation and arrest of the four suspects came from the dedicated work of Roswell police and local law enforcement partners.
“This collaboration sends a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in the City of Roswell,” he said. “I thank our officers, detectives and law enforcement partners for their dedication and support in bringing swift resolution to this case.”
