ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man Sept. 11 for shoplifting from multiple stores at North Point Mall.
Police arrived after a loss prevention officer witnessed the man leaving the Abercrombie & Fitch store without paying for his items. The loss prevention officer said the man had placed items in a Macy’s shopping bag before exiting the store.
Police stopped the man outside of the Cheesecake Factory and found him in possession of more than $500 worth of stolen clothes from nearby stores.
The man told police that he took the clothes because someone was after him, and he was trying to flee the city.
The man, later identified as 53-year-old Barry Wells of Atlanta, was arrested without incident and charged with shoplifting.
