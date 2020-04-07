ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a Monday morning knife attack on three members of a local family that left one man dead.
The victim, Andrew Chuong, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after public safety personnel arrived at the home on Nathan Circle at about 5 a.m., according to Alpharetta Police spokesman Sgt. Howard Miller.
Police said the first officers were met at the front door by one of the victims, 24-year-old Eric Chuong, who was injured and bleeding. After entering the residence, police were told the alleged attacker, 19-year-old Austin Chuong, had fled the scene before they arrived.
After finding Andrew Chuong deceased, police turned their attention to 57-year-old Jenny Phang, who suffered stab wounds to her chest. Officers performed life-saving aid to Jenny and Eric Chuong, while other officers immediately began searching for the suspect.
With assistance from a John’s Creek Police K-9 team, Austin Chuong was quickly captured in the woods behind the home where he surrendered to officers. He was not armed at the time of his arrest and he had lacerations on one of his arms, Miller said.
The surviving victims and suspect were taken to North Fulton Regional Hospital where they were treated for their wounds. It was determined that had it not been for the quick first-aid intervention of the first officers on-scene, there likely would have been a second fatality.
Detectives from the Alpharetta Major Case Squad obtained a search warrant for the home where they processed the crime scene and collected evidence, including weapons. The suspect was interviewed by detectives and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Austin Chuong is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
No motive has been established, Miller said.
