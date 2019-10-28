ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man Oct. 15 for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Big Lots on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The loss prevention officer said she had seen the man void purchases, ring items as refunds that were not refunds and fail to ring up several purchases since March. Multiple instances of this activity had been caught on security camera, store officials said.
The total value of the missing items is valued at just under $1,000.
Police said the employee, identified as 28-year-old Shawnton Johnson of Roswell, admitted to the theft. He was arrested without incident for felony shoplifting.
