ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a woman on Ga. 400 Sept. 9 for speeding and driving with a suspended license.
Police had been patrolling in the area near Holcomb Bridge Road, when officers saw a car speed past. Radar clocked the driver at 89 mph in a 65-mph zone.
Police stopped the driver, and while talking to her, officers were alerted that her license was suspended.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Brianna Culpepper of Marietta, was arrested without incident.
