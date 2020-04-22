ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police asking the public to monitor their checking accounts and billing statements after they arrested two men breaking into a freestanding mail collection box in the Brannon Square parking lot on Alpharetta Highway April 6.
Ibrahima Biteye, 21, of Lithonia and Marc Sean Salif Sidikou, also 21, of Maryland, are charged with theft by taking and obstruction after detectives caught them in the process of raiding the box. Sidikou also faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers.
Police spokesman Lt. Noah Caplan said detectives recovered a large quantity of stolen mail, and police fear there may be more unknowing victims.
“We ask that anyone who dropped off checks or other forms of payment in this mailbox anytime this year check with the payee and financial institution to ensure proper payment was made, and to ensure no unfamiliar checking account transactions were recorded,” Caplan said.
Detectives have identified many victims whose payments were never made, or whose check amounts were altered and cashed, Caplan said.
He asks residents to spread the word among friends and family members who often pay their bills using the mailbox, but who may not monitor social media.
Anyone who has seen similar criminal activity should call the nonemergency phone number to file a police report: 770-640-4160.
— Patrick Fox
