ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 18 after he found a fraudulent account opened under his name.
The man had received a bill from Verizon showing that a new iPhone and account were purchased using his name, address and Social Security number.
When the man checked his credit, he saw that someone had also attempted to open a credit card account under his name.
The man froze his accounts and was told by a Verizon representative to file a police report.
