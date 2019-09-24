ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 11 incident in which a woman attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription for Adderall at the North Fulton Pharmacy on Northfall Lane.
The pharmacist said he checked the woman’s information after she handed him the prescription and became suspicious when he saw that her license didn’t match her face. The woman said she was filling a subscription for a friend.
The pharmacist, however, became more suspicious when he saw that the woman had purchased prescription medications at least 12 times from local stores. When the woman saw that the pharmacist was checking the computer, she left the store and took off in a white SUV.
