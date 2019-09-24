ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 8 incident in which six patio chairs were stolen from the Another Broken Egg restaurant on Old Milton Parkway.
The restaurant manager said that late that evening, a man and woman were seen grabbing the chairs and placing them in a car before leaving.
Each chair is valued at $60.
The manager provided police with video footage of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.