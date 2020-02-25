ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the Feb. 7 burglary of a package room at an apartment complex on Lexington Farm Drive.
Police arrived at the complex after a resident noticed a glass door which led to the package room had been shattered.
Officers said they did not find any pry marks or any signs of what was used to shatter the door.
The property manager later provided security footage that showed two suspects enter the room shortly after 4 a.m. and take several packages.
