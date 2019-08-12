ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman reported a theft from her vehicle July 30 while it was being serviced at a dealership on McFarland Parkway.
The owner said as she was driving to a jewelry store to have a necklace cleaned, her tire went flat. She had her vehicle towed to the dealership for repairs and left the necklace in the center console. When the vehicle was returned, she checked the console and opened the jewelry box to find that the necklace was missing. She notified the general manager who began to examine the surveillance footage.
Because four days had passed, the victim decided to file a report in case the suspect had pawned the necklace. The diamond necklace is valued at $2,500. The theft is still under investigation and there are no suspects at this time.
