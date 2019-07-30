ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 16 incident in which a car parked at an apartment complex on Webb Bridge Court was burglarized.
The owner had locked the car the previous night, but when she arrived the next morning, the owner saw her passenger side window was shattered. Police found a rock in the car that officers said was likely used to break the window.
The owner said $100 worth of coins was stolen from the center console of the vehicle.
There were no surveillance cameras in the area.
