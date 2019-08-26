ROSWELL, Ga. — The owner of a security firm on Old Roswell Road called police Aug. 14 after he found evidence that an employee had been fraudulently charging customers’ cards.
The owner had received several calls from customers about unauthorized purchases made on their credit and debit cards. All of the affected customers had been handled by one employee.
Once he realized what had happened, the owner fired the employee and called police to make a report.
