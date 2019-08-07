ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 25 when he discovered a bill for a fraudulent account in the mail after returning home from an overseas trip.
The $500 bill, from AT&T, was for a new account and phone activation. The victim called AT&T to flag the account as fraudulent. Representatives told the man that someone had used his Social Security number, driver’s license information and home address to open the account.
A day later, the man received two messages from OneMain Financial about an application for an $8,000 auto loan. He contacted the company to alert them that the application was fraudulent before he called police.
