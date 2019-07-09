CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, August 1, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 26, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- a. MP-19-01/Z-19-02/CU-19-03 Old Milton Vape
Consideration of a master plan amendment, rezoning and conditional use permit to allow a Vape Store for Xhale City. The property is located at 3630 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 160 and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 44 & 45, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- b. MP-19-04/V-19-12 North Point Business Center Master Plan/Corner of Haynes Bridge and North Point Parkway
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add service retail use to Pod 2 of the North Point Business Center Master Plan and variance to exceed the parking maximum in the North Point Overlay to allow for the redevelopment of two (2) former restaurant sites with a mix of restaurant, retail and office uses. The property is located at 6055 North Point Parkway and 10800 Haynes Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 755, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- c. PH-19-07 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Vape Stores
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to ‘Smoke Shop, Vape and Tobacco Store’ regulations.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 26, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- d. V-19-11 Jekyll Brewery Exterior Material Variance
Consideration of a variance request to allow metal as an exterior building material in the Downtown Overlay. The property is located at 15 Academy Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1268, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
