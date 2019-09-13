CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 3, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 28, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- a. CU-19-05 Dunkin Donuts/Stonewood Village
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Restaurant w/Drive-Thru Window’ for Dunkin Donuts in the C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) district. The property is located at 670 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1110, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- b. MP-19-05 Notting Hill/Monte Hewett Homes
Consideration of a request to amend the Old Milton Holdings Master Plan to change 42 ‘For-Sale’ stacked flat (condominium) units to 48 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units. The property is located at the southwest corner of Thompson Street and Park Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 749 & 802, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- c. CU-19-06 Glam My I/Spa Services
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Spa Services’ for Glam My I in the C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) district. The property is located at 4305 State Bridge Road, Suite 103 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 120, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- d. CU-19-07 O Chi Reflexology/North Point Mall
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Massage Therapy’ for O Chi Reflexology in the PSC (Planned Shopping Center) and MU (Mixed Use) zoning district. The business is proposed to be located in the common area and in retail inline space within North Point Mall. The property is located at 1000 North Point Circle, Suites 1158 and 5559 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 701 & 742, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- e. PH-19-09 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Signs
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to Sign regulations.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 7, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- f. E-19-04 Honey Baked Ham Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to allow a 2nd wall sign on the same building elevation facing North Point Parkway. The property is located at 7601 North Point Parkway, Suite A and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 655, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- g. E-19-03 Smoothie King/Twin Oaks Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to reduce the minimum setback for a monument sign. The property is located at 3460 Old Milton Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 911, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 28, 2019 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- h. V-19-15/E-19-07 Swilley/Davis Drive Variance and Exception
Consideration of requests for variance and exception to remove maximum building setbacks on Westside Parkway and Davis Drive, allow two (2) rows of parking between a principal building and Davis Drive, increase maximum building height from 35’ to 85’ for office buildings and parking decks, and reduce minimum distance between driveway on Davis Drive. The property is located on the south side of Westside Parkway at the intersection with Sanctuary Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 638 & 639, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
