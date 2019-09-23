Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-9
CITY OF ROSWELL
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
The General Election of the City of Roswell as set forth in O.C.G.A. § 21-2-9 will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for the election for City Council positions namely: Posts One, Two and Three and Chief Judge of the Municipal Court.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 5, 2019. Electors will vote in the same polling place as they do for the county, state and federal elections. Your polling place is shown on the voter’s registration card furnished by Fulton County.
Advanced voting locations in Roswell are: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street and East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road:
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 through Friday, October 18, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Monday, October 21, 2019 through Friday, October 25, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Monday, October 28, 2019 through Friday, November 1, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
The final registration date for a citizen of Roswell to vote in this election is Monday, October 7, 2019.
Gary Palmer Lori Henry
City Administrator Mayor
