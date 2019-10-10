CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF GENERAL CITY ELECTION AND VOTER REGISTRATION
TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the fifth (5th) day of November, 2019, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect a Mayor and three (3) members of the City Council (Posts 4, 5, and 6) for a full four-year term each. All posts are at-large positions. Those candidates receiving a plurality of the votes cast for any position shall be elected.
The election shall be held at the regular polling places of the City of Alpharetta and the polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on the date fixed for the election. Advanced voting will be available at the Alpharetta Library beginning on Tuesday, October 15th to Saturday, October 26th from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Monday, October 28th to Friday, November 1st from 8:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Those residents qualified to vote at the election shall be determined in all respects in accordance with the election laws of the State of Georgia, and the Charter and Ordinances of the City of Alpharetta. Those residents who have not previously registered shall make application for registration no later than the close of business on October 7, 2019. Residents may make application for registration in person at City Hall or any other Fulton County, Georgia registration location, or in any other manner, and at any other location authorized by the laws of the State of Georgia.
Erin Cobb, City Clerk
City of Alpharetta, Georgia
