NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton — recently announced its 16 newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review on Oct. 24 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Matthew Schutz of Troop 7153 was sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church. He designed and created two 10-foot boardwalks for the trails at Autrey Mill Heritage Center and Nature Preserve.
Abhinav Siripurapu of Troop 3143 was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed a chalkboard as well as refurbishing the outdoor classroom at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Benjamin Hansen of Troop 10 was sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He created two trails totaling 160 yards to connect two parking lots. He also installed two benches along this trail for Northminster Presbyterian Church.
Aidan Delanhanty of Troop 429 was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed two bookshelf units as well as a book drive and food drive for Nicholas House, which shelters the homeless. Delanhanty collected 267 books and 271 food items in addition to the bookshelf units.
Sean Runner of Troop 429 was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed an 80-foot fence at the Canine Assistants Property.
Aneet Nadella of Troop 27 was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created three outdoor garden beds at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Owen Bagwell of Troop 7153 was sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church. He collected and crated over 175 Care kits for soldiers overseas. The kits contained face wipes, hand lotion, mouthwash, razors, deodorant and emery boards.
Jake Tipper of Troop 429 was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and created 136 American flag holders complete with flags to place on Windward Drive in the Windward Subdivision for veteran-oriented holidays.
Blake Caviness of Troop 2143 was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He designed and created a 45-foot-long drainage ditch to direct water away from the Wetland Pass Trail at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. Caviness also filled in eroded areas with dirt and gravel and installed timbers along the trail to help control the water flow.
Kevin Howard of Troop 51 was sponsored by American Legion Post 201. He designed and constructed four planters for Rock Mill Park.
Matthew Stadter of Troop 430 was sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church. He designed and constructed an outdoor cinderblock BBQ smoker, for St. David’s Episcopal Church.
James Crisanti of Troop 1134 was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He designed and constructed a double swing for Jacob’s Ladder School as well as added a 12-foot path from a nearby stairway to an existing path.
Alexander Urbanawiz of Troop 734 was sponsored by the Webb Bridge Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints. He designed and constructed two large map stations and three interactive stations for the outdoor trails at Camp Twin Lakes, a camp for children with serious illnesses and disabilities.
Surya Mohan of Troop 2000 was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed a retaining wall and created outdoor games such as caterpillar walkers, balancing platform and cleared the play area. Mohan also re-mulched land, all for the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Cheran Silvalingam of Troop 2000 was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He created and constructed a sensory room for special needs students for the Ark Home for Children with Special Needs in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. Silvalingam raised over $12,500 to buy all the materials and send a group of scouts to Sri Lanka to work with Sri Lankan Scouts to create the sensory room.
Joseph Crisanti of Troop 1134 was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He constructed an access panel for storage underneath the building. Crisanti also power washed and repainted the entire outside structure of the Education Building at Jacob’s Ladder School.
