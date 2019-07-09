NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton — recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their Board of Review on June 27 held at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Nicholas Amundsen of Troop 69 was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. His refurbished the music technology room at Alpharetta High School. For the project, Amundsen had a team paint the walls and install multiple wall guitar hangers in the room.
Lance Cone of Troop 27 was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created an outdoor chapel consisting of 12 benches and a podium for Johns Creek Christian Church.
Timothy Youngstrom of Troop 985 was sponsored by Northbrook United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed four portable, storable kneeling benches for the Fellowship Hall at Northbrook United Methodist Church.
Michael Conti of Troop 10 was sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. He designed and constructed a sensory patio honoring a teacher that passed away at Ocee Elementary School. Conti installed the patio, benches and three musical instruments.
Steven Tang of Troop 27 was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created one ramp and two staircases to connect a boardwalk to a pathway at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Derrick Yu of Troop 143 was sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed six boardwalk entry/exit ramps on the trails at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Darmon Kahvazadeh of Troop 3000 was sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed eight educational signs promoting natural wildlife at Birmingham Park.
Matthew Stott of Troop 3000 was sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed an outdoor stage for the Unity of North Atlanta Church.
Zachary Schneiderman of Troop 1818 was sponsored by the north metro office of the Marcus Jewish Community Center. He designed and constructed three multi-tiered shelving units for Gesher L’ Torah Synagogue.
