NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District — which includes Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton — recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts. The Scouts who passed their board of review on Sept. 28 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church are:
Ronith Charugundla of Troop 27 was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created 12 wooden stackable chairs and two wooden tables for the children’s summer camp at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Anish Manne of Troop 27 was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created a 40-foot retaining wall for Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Robert O’Brien of Troop 7153 was sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church. He designed and created a walking stick enclosure rack as well as 50 walking sticks for Autrey Mill Heritage Center and Nature Preserve.
Ethan Schmitt of Troop 7153 was sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church. He designed and created five swimming starting blocks for Blessed Trinity High School.
William Mutsch of Troop 985 was sponsored by Northbrook United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed two sensory carts for the Music Jubilee Program at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church.
Logan Sowder of Troop 429 was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He restored the labyrinth at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. The project included power washing, releveling and restoring the bricks, power washing the concrete benches and installing new soaker hoses to the shrubbery surrounding the labyrinth.
Anuj Shah of Troop 2000 was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He collected 15 electronic tablet devices for Big Bethel Village, a church residence for income restricted seniors. He also held classes on how to use the tablets.
Cal Hendrick of Troop 2000 was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He cleaned and repainted court lines for the three basketball courts, repainted outdoor game lines and repainted a fence around the playground area of Shakerag Elementary School.
Ben Kleinert of Troop 2000 was sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed four outdoor benches for FurKids Pet rescue.
Joseph Palmich of Troop 1134 was sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. He restored the State Street Deveaux Downs subdivision cemetery. Palmich cleaned headstones, cleared out the overgrowth, installed a new fence section and new stone pathway, and planted over 20 flowers.
Omkar Tamhane of Troop 27 was sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church. He designed and created an outdoor arbor walkway for the Johns Creek Elementary School Garden as well as landscaped plants at the school flagpole.
Connor Meese of Troop 3000 was sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church. He designed and created a gaga (a variant of dodgeball) pit for Birmingham Falls Elementary School.
Nishant Baglodi of Troop 69 was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He collected and shipped 2,479 books for the Books for Africa charity.
Nithik Balachandran of Troop 429 was sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. He designed and constructed a trophy case with sliding glass doors for Lambert High School.
Michael Baxter of Troop 985 was sponsored by Northbrook United Methodist Church. He designed and constructed a gaga pit for Elkins Point Middle School.
Matthew Czarnomski of Troop 69 was sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. He designed and created three locked wooden donation bins for the Drake House, a refuge for abused women and children.
Chris Fitzpatrick of Troop 1717 was sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church. He renovated the Milton High School band room by removing all art, constructing storage shelves, and patching and painting the walls. He also designed, built and installed bumpers to prevent scratches on the walls by carts.
