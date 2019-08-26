ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An employee at Merci Boutique in North Point Mall called police Aug. 11 after she realized a $100 bill a customer used was fake.
That afternoon, a man and woman entered the store and selected a shirt. An employee rang up the item for $32 and gave the man change for his $100 bill.
After the man left, the employee realized the texture on the bill did not feel right. She called police, who verified that the bill was fake.
The store owner gave police video footage of the incident.
