ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Point Community Church is inviting is inviting the public to help them collect snacks for underserved elementary students of Fulton County Schools.
Healthy, individually wrapped snacks can be donated from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day Feb. 7–10 in collection bins located outside the church at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. NPCC will then work with local schools to distribute the snacks to students who need them most.
“As a former teacher, I know how important snack time is for students,” said Amy Ostrander who leads NPCC’s UpStreet elementary school and Waumba Land preschool ministries. “We hope the public will join us in this great opportunity to give, serve, and love our community by helping local teachers provide snacks for students in need.”
Getting a jump on the snack drive, NPCC’s InsideOut high school students have already donated more than 2,500 snacks for local schools.
For more information about the snack drive, visit northpoint.org/events/waumba-upstreet-snack-drive-2021-02-07.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.