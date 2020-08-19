ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry is back in operation with modified in-store service to those in need.
After four and a half months of operating without the volunteers and on an appointment or drive-thru basis only, the pantry, located at 11270 Elkins Road in Roswell, has established new protocols that limit the number of people in the building.
Masks and temperature checks are required, and the charity will continue stringent cleaning routines.
The charity has a short YouTube video that explains the new protocols. The video is available at youtube.com/watch?v=PbFna2cdDFw&feature=youtu.be
“NFCC has continued to operate the food pantry during the pandemic.” said NFCC Executive Director Holly York. “However, families had transportation issues and challenges picking up during an assigned specific window. By reopening the pantry, our families can come when it works for their schedule.”
York said the number of requests for assistance the charity received doubled after COVID-19 began shutting down businesses in mid-March. She said the charity has provided more than $675,000 in financial assistance for housing from March to July in addition to operating a food pantry for hundreds of local families.
“As the numbers for this virus continue to climb and with many businesses remaining closed or operating with reduced hours, we expect this crisis to continue well into the fall,” York said. “As eviction courts reopen and unemployment runs out, we anticipate that we will see another spike in the need for assistance.”
North Fulton Community Charities was forced to cancel both of its major in-person fundraisers this year due to the virus. Last year, those fundraisers raised over $200,000.
“Financial donations are the best way to support NFCC right now because they allow us the flexibility to make your donations go further, faster,” York said.
Donations and volunteer commitments are accepted online at nfcchelp.org/donate.
The nonprofit also reported recently that its annual Back to School program distributed backpacks filled with school supplies to more than 900 children this year. The Back to School program presented by CAS Group and Northside Hospital serves local families in need.
“In spite of a global pandemic, our community really came together this year to provide underserved children in our community with the tools they need to succeed during the school year,” said Program Coordinator Jacquie Tracy. “We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of supplies and financial donations for this year’s program.”
Triton Claim Management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, JM Family Enterprises and State Farm Agent Celia Sandoval were also sponsors for NFCC’s Back to School program. The space for the program was donated by the Hubert Realty Company.
North Fulton Community Charities will soon kick off its Holiday Program that encompasses multiple events including Warm Coat Day and Thanksgiving Food in November; a Sponsored Families program and Santa Shop in December; and Senior Baskets in November and December.
Founded in 1983, North Fulton Community Charities serves as a human services agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. The nonprofit assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities and clothing for short- term emergencies. Adult education classes ranging from GED Prep and English to Financial Literacy and OSHA Certification are offered at no cost to help create a path to self-sufficiency for their clients. NFCC serves nearly 10,000 individuals and over 4,000 families each year.
