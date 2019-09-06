Roswell, Ga – North Fulton Eye Center hired Dr. Hannah Park as an Associate Ophthalmologist. Dr. Park will treat patients 14 years + of age to keep up with the growing community needs of eye care health.
Park is a graduate of University of North Carolina School of Medicine and the ophthalmology residency program at Emory University School of Medicine. She is tri-lingual in English, Spanish and Korean.
Dr. Park specializes in cataract surgery, diagnostic eye diseases, comprehensive eye exams, blepharoplasty surgery and medical and cosmetic injections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.