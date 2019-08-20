ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities will host Barbara’s Bash, a fundraiser honoring longtime Executive Director Barbara Duffy from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Tickets are available at nfcchelp.org/barbaras-bash.
Duffy has worked with the charity since its formation in 1983 and served as executive director since 1990. Earlier this year, she announced that she would retire at the end of 2019.
Tickets to the event include dinner, drinks, and a live and silent auction in addition to the tribute to Duffy. Barbara’s Bash is sponsored by Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Georgia Power and Synovus.
Founded in 1983, the charity serves as a human service agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton. The charity assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short-term emergencies.
The charity serves close to 10,000 people and 4,000 families each year at its facilities in Roswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.