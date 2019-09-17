The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce recognized its Small Business Person of the Year and Nonprofit Leader of the Year Aug. 27 at the annual WellStar Chamber Awards Breakfast.
The annual event, sponsored this year by Renasant Bank, honors local businesses for their contributions to the community and to their industries.
Brian Martin, Righteous Guitars, was named the 2019 Small Business Person of the Year.
Martin founded Righteous Guitars in 2015 with the vision of building the finest guitar store in the Southeast and one of the top 10 guitar stores in the world. The National Association of Music Merchants has recognized Righteous Guitars as one of the Top 100 Music Stores in the world for the past three years. Martin has put his stamp on the high-end guitar market with a deluxe showroom, over-the-top service and an inventory studded with exclusive models from Gibson, Paul Reed Smith and others.
The Small Business Person of the Year Award honors leaders who display a vast knowledge and expertise in their industry and a commitment to the economic prosperity, quality of life and positive reputation of the region.
Those considered for this award were awarded the Business Person of Excellence Award.
They include: Christy Cross, CoZzzy Comfy, LLC; Bonnie Mauldin, The Mauldin Group; Harry Maugans, Clickagy; and Tracey Grace, IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC.
The 2019 Nonprofit Leader of the Year was awarded to Steven Palmer of The Cottage School.
Palmer has served at every level from teacher to superintendent. The Cottage School has grown significantly under Steven as they continue to expand and advance to meet the needs of every child who may find success in a non-traditional learning environment. The Cottage School has been recognized for excellence by distinguished educators, counselors and psychologists and was named by the Masters in Special Education Resource Guide as one of its Top 50 Best Private Special Needs Schools in the United States.
The Nonprofit Leader of the Year award was created to honor individuals for their extraordinary contributions on behalf of their organizations.
Those considered for this award were awarded the Community Impact Award.
They include: Chris Nelson, Chattahoochee Nature Center; Alli Neal, Revved Up Kids, Inc.; and Amy O’Dell, Jacob’s Ladder Neurodevelopment School and Therapy Center.
