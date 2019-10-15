CUMMING, Ga. — Sloan & Company Real Estate LLC recently opened its headquartered in Cumming, serving all of North Georgia. The new firm provides full-service residential real estate consulting through its growing roster of experienced Realtors with proven track records.
The founding members of Sloan & Company Real Estate are Glen Sloan, Olivia Sloan Ivey, Rachel Sloane, Alisa Kay Sloan, Michael Crawford and Bridget Geshrick.
For more information, visit SloanCoRealEstate.com.
