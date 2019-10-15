ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight Sept. 29 at an apartment on Gardner Drive.
The resident told police he had purchased new items to furnish the apartment during his relocation. He said he last saw the items the evening of Sept. 29.
The next morning, the door was still locked, but the man noticed items were missing. The furnishings included a table, trash cans, soaps and a rug. The total value of the loss was set at $200.
