Now open for dinner
Name of business: Scratch…fresh
Name of owner: Kelley Hughes
About: Scratch…fresh is a locally owned, casual dining, breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant. Featuring omelets and waffles for breakfast, grilled burgers and premium steaks, fresh shrimp and more for dinner. Beer and wine menu available.
Address: 12890 Hwy 9 N., Suite 160, Milton
Phone: 678-393-9059
Website: Scratchfreshburgers.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.