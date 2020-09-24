Now open for dinner

Name of business: Scratch…fresh

Name of owner: Kelley Hughes

About: Scratch…fresh is a locally owned, casual dining, breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant. Featuring omelets and waffles for breakfast, grilled burgers and premium steaks, fresh shrimp and more for dinner. Beer and wine menu available.

Address: 12890 Hwy 9 N., Suite 160, Milton

Phone: 678-393-9059

Website: Scratchfreshburgers.com

 

