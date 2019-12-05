ROSWELL, Ga. — Everyone experiences aging, but for women, the process can pose unique challenges.
Inspired by her own experiences, resident Rochelle Mucha wrote “Are These My Hands Now?” as a way to explore these topics.
“I’ve never had the angst that a lot of my peers have with decade birthdays,” said Mucha, founder and chair of the Roswell Arts Fund. “But I noticed that I began avoiding looking in the mirror, or when I had to take a photo of myself, I didn’t recognize the woman that I saw, that the reflection was so different from what I felt.”
She ultimately decided to write the book, her third, after researching the topic and finding primarily academic writing on women and aging.
“My intent was to write a book that would commiserate with women of all ages and to motivate women to think about their aging process,” Mucha said. “I also wanted them to think about choosing how to age, with grace, with dignity, with energy, and not succumb to pressures that most of us have felt all our lives as women to sexiness and hair color and all of that stuff.”
In addition to several stories of Mucha’s experiences, the book tackles issues of sexism and ageism, and how they intertwine for older women.
“Aging isn’t easy on anyone, but it’s more challenging for women, in all walks of life, than men” Mucha said. “Intimately connected with the loss of attractiveness, women grow invisible as ageism and sexism collide. The perceived loss of power and beauty, two key levers in American society, devalues women, consequently creating an unjust disadvantage.”
This disadvantage often appears in the workplace, where women are increasingly devalued as they age while the opposite holds true for men, she said.
“There is a societal double standard about this,” Mucha said.
The double standard extends into the social sphere as well, for example, where men’s gray hair is seen as distinguishing instead of dowdy and it’s not uncommon for older men to date younger women, but it’s unusual for older women to date younger men, she said.
The title of Mucha’s work comes from a trip she took to a nail salon, a story which she shares in the book.
“It was about being in the nail salon,” Mucha said. “When you get a manicure, you’re a complete victim of you manicurist who has an intense light on your hands, and you can’t really look very far away. That’s where you really see the aging on your hands how your hands have changed over time… There wasn’t woman I spoke to who wasn’t aware of how their hands looked and how they couldn’t avoid their hands.”
“Are These My Hands Now?” offers an alternative view of aging for women.
“Women can lament or rejoice, stagnate or grow, submit or prevail,” Mucha said. “If women are to feel more positive about our aging process, then we need to think differently about it. Recognizing that aging is merely another aspect of living, of being human, can be liberating.”
“Are These My Hands Now?” is available now. Copies include self-guided reflections and questions based on the title.
