ALPHARETTA, Ga. — On Oct. 27, members of the Daughters of the Revolution, Patriots of Liberty Chapter in Alpharetta spent the afternoon honoring veterans at the Alpharetta American Legion Post 201. The members maintained the landscape by planting flowers and shrubs throughout the “Walk of Memories.”
The Walk is a memorial that pays tribute to U.S. veterans in the form of a walkway of almost 8,000 bricks. The bricks are inscribed with the names of veterans who have served in conflicts from the American Revolutionary War to present day.
The DAR mission is to promote patriotism, historic preservation and education. Any woman over the age of 18 interested in becoming a DAR member who believes that she is a direct descendant of a patriot with documentation who fought in the American Revolutionary War may obtain more information by emailing patriotsoflibertydar+info@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.