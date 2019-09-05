ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton ENT Associates’ Dr. Roy Schottenfeld recently celebrated 30 years of serving patients in the specialty of otolaryngology.
Schottenfeld, an Atlanta native, founded North Fulton ENT Associates in 1989, after finishing his residency in otolaryngology head and neck surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Schottenfeld additionally received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Georgia. His postgraduate training included residency in surgery at Emory University Hospital and a research fellowship in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Schottenfeld was voted Top Doctor in Atlanta Magazine for 2007-2019. He is a member of the national American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, the Georgia Society of Otolaryngology and the Medical Association of Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.