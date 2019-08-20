ROSWELL, Ga. — The Drake House’s biggest fundraiser and signature social event returns Sunday, Aug. 25 with all-you-can-eat ice cream for a good cause.
Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ will feature more than 100 flavors of homemade ice cream to try from 2-4 p.m. at Roswell Town Square, 610 Atlanta St. The ice cream is made by community volunteer “crankers,” including corporate, civic, faith and family teams.
All of the proceeds of Miss May’s Ice Cream Crankin’, which is named after Mary Drake, support The Drake House, a short-term crisis housing center for homeless mothers and their children.
“It’s about the community coming together to taste ice cream, but it’s also about helping those in our community who are facing homelessness,” said The Drake House Director of Development Robyn Rotunda.
This year, The Drake House hopes to raise at least $70,000, up $5,000 from last year, Rotunda said.
The larger goal corresponds with the recent expansion of The Drake House. In February, the nonprofit celebrated the addition of The Drake Village, which doubled its housing capacity.
“We are taking care of twice as many families now, so our monetary needs have increased even more,” Rotunda said. “We rely on this event to support our mission.”
About 3,600 people attended last year’s Ice Cream Crankin’, and The Drake House expects even more this year, she added.
Tickets are $7 per person. In addition to ice cream tasting, children can enjoy a bouncy house and face painting as well as ice cream eating and stacking contests.
Near the end of the celebration, a panel of local judges will award the top flavors in four categories: best vanilla, best chocolate, best fruit and best other flavor.
Winners from previous years include BurgerFi, NCL Gardenia, Roswell Lion’s Club, Rotary Club of Milton-Windward and First Baptist Roswell.
“It’s a great community event in Downtown Roswell that’s very well supported by our faith-based, corporate and individual friends and families for many years,” Rotunda said. “People have a great time.”
Rotunda invites everyone to join.
For more information, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit missmarysicecream.org.
