MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School is preparing to present red jackets to its 2019 Hall of Fame class. This year’s inductees include a World War II veteran, an NFL player and a member of the Los Angeles Opera, among others.
“We try to hit everything. It’s not just athletics,” said Milton High School Athletic Director Gary Sylvestri. “We call our school a triple-A school for arts, academics and athletics. We want to celebrate all those.”
Isham Teasley was a World War II veteran who graduated from Milton High School. Although he has passed, a member of his family will be in attendance to accept the honor.
Carl Lawson, who currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, graduated from Milton in 2013 as one of the top football prospects in the nation. Ranked as a five-star recruit, Lawson attended Auburn University and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Sarah Vautour sang in the chorus when she was at Milton, and she is now a soprano in the Los Angeles Opera.
Roberto Castro played on the golf team during his time at Milton. After graduation, he went on to golf at Georgia Tech and is now on the PGA Tour.
Janet Geddis is an author and currently owns two independent bookstores (Avid Bookshop) in Athens.
Denise Jennings taught at Milton for 27 years and was a department chair for fine arts. She is now the coordinator of art and drama education for Fulton County Schools.
Gayley Crockett was a social studies teacher who is “loved by all” according to Sylvestri. She helped come up with the idea for Kids Just Choose Books, a local group that helps kids get access to books.
Milton will present the inductees with red jackets during halftime of the Sept. 27 home football game against Parkview, followed by a ring ceremony the next day.
