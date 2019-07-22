ROSWELL, Ga. — McKesson Corporation has moved its Atlanta hub from Alpharetta to Roswell. The company — a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy and healthcare information technology — celebrated the opening of the new office July 17 at the Stonebridge I building on 1110 Sanctuary Parkway.
Roswell beat out competition from Columbus, Ohio; Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona, to land the office.
Roswell rose to the top of the list for several factors, including location and available space.
“Ultimately, it’s because we have a great incentive package here in the state of Georgia, and Roswell has the quality of life,” said Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell’s economic development arm Roswell Inc.
The location is within the city’s opportunity zone, an area designated as part of the state’s incentive program that provides tax credits for net new jobs created.
“For more than 20 years, the Greater Atlanta Region has been an essential hub for McKesson, and our new Sanctuary Park Office reinforces our commitment to the region,” said Jorge Figueredo, McKesson chief human resources officer. “We greatly value the tremendous talent, our partnerships with innovative businesses in the area, and our close collaborating with civic and community leaders.”
The company has signed a 10-year lease for the 104,000 square foot office space in Sanctuary Park. It will house 550 McKesson employees with 23 conference rooms, six break rooms, four training rooms, a tech bar, fitness facilities and jogging trails.
“McKesson’s new office demonstrates its vision for a contemporary workplace — combining state-of-the-art technology with flexible meeting spaces and an emphasis on health and wellness,” said McKesson Public Relations Senior Manager Sunny Rodriguez.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said the city is excited to work with McKesson once again.
“Years ago, they were in Roswell,” she said. “They’ve gone full circle and are back home again. We’re really excited that they’ve chosen Roswell. They’re a great business partner.”
Henry added that the move will provide a boon to Roswell’s economy and retail environment.
“It’s important to remember the daytime visitors,” Henry said. “A lot of times, employees choose to use daycares close to their business, they stop by a drive through close to their business or go to lunch close to their business. It will be a huge support for our retail business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.