ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host the Mayor’s Corporate Challenge 5K Race on Aug. 22 in downtown Alpharetta.
The Mayor’s Corporate Challenge is an annual fundraiser made possible by the presenting sponsor, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and supported by sponsorships from the Alpharetta corporate community. The Challenge is hosted by the City of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta to raise money in support of several local and international projects. All net proceeds raised from the event will be donated to organizations focused on disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, conflict prevention, maternal and child health, and other causes.
This year is the 35th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Alpharetta and the 23rd annual Mayor’s Corporate Challenge. The event will include Food Truck Alley, live music and entertainment. Participants and spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax at the post-race block party.
Festivities start at 5 p.m. and the race will begin at 7 p.m. at Alpharetta City Hall.
Last year’s event netted approximately $100,000, which was used to support nonprofit organizations that help homeless children, mothers and families by providing transition housing, life skills training, budgeting skills and vocational training.
Local charities that benefited from the funds raised by previous Mayor’s Challenge races include: North Fulton Community Charities, The Drake House, StandUp for Kids, Homestretch, The Lionheart School, YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, City of Refuge and others.
Event parking will be available in the Alpharetta City Hall parking deck, and in lots throughout downtown Alpharetta. For information or registration, visit mayorschallenge.com or Active.com.
For information about sponsorship opportunities visit mayorschallenge.com or email info@mayorschallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.