ALPHARETTA, Ga. — It was smooth sailing through most of Monday night’s meeting, but the rift on Alpharetta’s City Council widened in the waning seconds.
Before he struck the gavel to adjourn, Mayor Jim Gilvin announced the appointment of Councilman Dan Merkel as council liaison to the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Service Department.
The announcement came as a surprise to some council members, including Jason Binder who has served in the position for the past four years.
“This has absolutely no effect on my ability to advocate for parks or any other issue that I believe will improve the quality of life for our residents,” Binder said following the meeting. “At the end of the day, I serve the residents of Alpharetta and answer to them.”
Under city charter, the mayor appoints members of the City Council to serve as a link between the council and individual city departments. Reassignments are uncommon, especially well after a council has been seated for well over a year.
Up till Monday, Binder had relished the position, accruing a record of pushing for more parkland purchases and upgrades to existing parks.
But Binder has tangled with Gilvin in recent weeks.
Bond proposal divides council
In January, Binder proposed — and won a bare majority of council votes to pursue — an additional homestead exemption for residential homeowners. The exemption, he said, would allow the city to raise the property tax rate without hurting most homeowners. Extra revenue from commercial property, which does not qualify for homestead exemptions, would help pay for a proposed $50 million bond that would fund transportation and parks projects, he said.
Gilvin opposed the plan, saying it struck an unfair blow against businesses who already pay almost two-thirds of municipal taxes.
In recent meetings, the two have traded barbs when discussing projects the proposed bond would fund.
Binder’s ouster as liaison to Parks and Recreation is the latest development. Councilman Merkel, who voted with the mayor in opposition to the homestead exemption, has served the past four years as liaison to Finance and Public Works.
Throughout his four years on the council, Binder has pushed to have a park within a 10-minute walk of every Alpharetta resident. Of late, he has promoted a sense of urgency in that campaign, declaring the city must purchase an additional 52 acres of parkland by 2030 to maintain its current level of service to residents.
“I will continue to push issues ranging from greenspace, traffic relief and economic development to help keep Alpharetta such a remarkable city that we all love,” Binder said.
Mayor admits to frustration
Mayor Gilvin said the change in appointments came about out of frustration and had nothing to do with retribution over the homestead exemption battle.
“Any charge that I made my decision based on a reprisal is ludicrous,” Gilvin said. “My job as mayor and CEO of the city of Alpharetta is to appoint liaisons and committees as I see fit to do the business of the city.”
The mayor said the liaison appointment came after months of frustration.
“Quite frankly, I’ve been frustrated over the past six months as Councilman Binder has repeatedly requested that we raise taxes to fund a bond for needed capital projects,” he said. “We have money available to do projects. I’ve requested time and time again – last time was at the retreat (in late January) – please identify these projects because we have money available, so I can allocate them. At no point has he ever brought any of those priorities forward.”
Finally, Gilvin said, the city is moving into its 2021 budget cycle and he needs reliable information from his liaisons on the council to project spending needs.
“I need to have liaisons that I can count on to help me,” he said. “[The liaison] is supposed to be a position that is a conduit between the mayor and the council and our directors, our staff. That just hasn’t been occurring over the last six months.”
Councilman Ben Burnett said he was taken aback by the mayor’s action because, as far as he knows, the council wasn’t consulted beforehand. He also said Binder has worked tirelessly for Alpharetta parks.
“I would hope if I were [reassigned], they’d give me a heads up,” he said. “I don’t understand the mayor’s rationale, but I’m sure he has as grand a plan for this as he does for everything else.”
