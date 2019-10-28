ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 16 incident in which a female driver allegedly fled the scene after striking a man’s car.
The man had parked his car at the Home Depot parking lot on Woodstock Road that afternoon. After spending about 30 minutes in the store, he returned to his car and saw another driver strike his vehicle.
While waiting for police to arrive, the man saw a woman drive by with damage to her car’s passenger side headlight and a missing rubber vent cover. The man took a photo of the driver.
Police found a broken headlight covering and rubber vent cover next to the man’s car.
