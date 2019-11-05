ROSWELL, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called Roswell police Oct. 22 after he realized he had been scammed out of $75.
The man said he had sold his cellphone online to a person oversees. After he shipped the cellphone, the man was contacted by the buyer who asked him to send $75 to have the package released from international customs.
The man did as instructed and took a photo of a $75 gift card he had bought to text to the buyer.
The buyer then told the man to send a photo of another $75 gift card. At this point, the man became suspicious, called the shipping company and realized he had been scammed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.